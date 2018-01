Jan 11 (Reuters) - India's total domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 5.22 percent in December from the year-ago period, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers on Thursday. Dec 2017 Pct Change y/y Domestic passenger vehicle sales 239,712 5.22 Domestic passenger car sales 158,326 -0.18 Commercial vehicle sales 82,362 52.62 Two-wheeler sales 1,287,592 41.45 (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)