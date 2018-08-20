Sembcorp says India plant wins Bangladesh tender to supply power

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Sembcorp Industries said on Monday its power plant in India has won a tender to supply 250 megawatts of power to Bangladesh for 15 years.

Sembcorp’s Gayatri Power Ltd power plant, wholly owned by Sembcorp Energy India Ltd, has received letters of intent from Bangladesh Power Development Board, the parent company said.

Gayatri Power operates a 1,320-megawatt coal-fired power plant in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh and Sembcorp India’s combined thermal and renewable energy assets have a total capacity of 4.37 gigawatts.

The supply of power is expected to start upon completion of procedural requirements and relevant government approvals, it added.

The Sembcorp Group is also part of a consortium constructing the Sirajganj Unit 4 power project in Bangladesh, with a contracted capacity of 426 megawatts. It aims to achieve full commercial operations in 2019, Sembcorp said.