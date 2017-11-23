FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insolvency and bankruptcy law amended: finance ministry
November 23, 2017 / 9:46 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Insolvency and bankruptcy law amended: finance ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has amended the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code to prevent wilful defaulters from bidding for stressed assets, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO - An India rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The ministry said in a series of tweets that India’s president had given clearance for the amendments, which follow cabinet approval on Wednesday.

Under Indian law, wilful defaulters are classified as firms or individuals who own large businesses and deliberately avoid repayments.

Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Krishna N. Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
