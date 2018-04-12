India names new Bank Board Bureau chief, members

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Indian government on Thursday named former bureaucrat Bhanu Pratap Sharma as the new chairman of the Bank Board Bureau that typically recommends senior executive appointments in the country’s state-run banks.

Vedika Bhandarkar, a former head of India investment banking at Credit Suisse, P Pradeep Kumar, a former managing director at top lender State Bank of India, and Pradip Shah who founded local ratings agency CRISIL were named as the new members of the Bank of Board Bureau.

Rajeev Kumar, the top government bureaucrat overseeing banking, announced the names of the new chairman and members of the bureau on Twitter.

The government intended to take forward recommendations, including human resource reforms, made by the former officials of Bank Board Bureau, Kumar said.