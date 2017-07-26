BREAKINGVIEWS-C-suite stasis hurts India’s non-performing banks

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.) (Refiles to add graphic.)

By Una Galani

MUMBAI, July 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India’s corporate chieftains get an easy ride. Look at its private-sector banks. New Delhi has reshuffled the chiefs of several state lenders that have struggled to deal with bad debts, but private-sector outfits with non-performing loan problems have kept the status quo. Axis and ICICI, two banks worth a combined $50 billion, have each had one chief executive since 2009.

Under the respective leadership of Shikha Sharma and Chanda Kochhar, gross bad loans at Axis and ICICI have risen to 5.0 percent and 7.9 percent of assets. And while Axis and ICICI's total shareholder returns – which include reinvested dividends – have risen 97 percent and 175 percent over the past five years, the troublesome twosome have materially underperformed major private-sector banks.

Graphic: Axis and ICICI have lagged peers' total shareholder returns: reut.rs/2h1qfrC

Private-sector banks are supposed to be more efficient than state rivals and those with large shareholders. However, Axis and ICICI ran into trouble lending to sectors such as power and infrastructure where companies overestimated demand and projects overran. Rivals that focused on retail lending, where defaults are much rarer, are thriving.

True, some loans might have originated under previous chiefs. But Sharma and Kochhar could have cleaned the mess up faster. On Monday, Moody's warned both banks remain exposed to weak companies that have not yet been classified as non-performing.

A new chief typically helps a company clean up faster. So heads would have rolled elsewhere – in Western Europe or the United States, for example. Standard Chartered revamped its local management team in 2015 amid rising loan losses. Bloomberg earlier this month reported that Axis has hired a headhunter to find a successor to Sharma, whose term ends next June. But it is possible her tenure will be extended; the CEOs of India's private banks can work until they are 70.

Corporate leaders in India rarely get the chop and often acquire demigod status. Meanwhile, shareholders seldom apply sufficient pressure to force change. Non-performing CEOs are not a problem unique to the banks, but they stand out as India's lenders struggle to tidy up their balance sheets.

On Twitter twitter.com/ugalani

CONTEXT NEWS

- Axis Bank, India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets, on July 25 reported net profit down 16 percent to 13.1 billion rupees ($203 million) for the three months ended June 30.

- Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-based bank to report a net profit of 12.8 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. The gross bad loan ratio as a percentage of total loans came in at 5.03 percent at end-June, little changed from three months earlier and compared to 2.54 percent a year earlier.

- Axis has hired headhunters to find a successor to Chief Executive Shikha Sharma, Bloomberg reported on July 14, citing people familiar with the matter. Sharma's term ends in June 2018.

- Executive search firm Egon Zehnder is leading the search and the lender is expected to choose a new chief by December, the report added. Sharma has been CEO since 2009.

- “There is a laid down process which the board undertakes at regular intervals but to conclude that there is going to be change of leadership is entirely premature and speculative,” an Axis Bank spokeswoman said.

- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on

- SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: bit.ly/BVsubscribe