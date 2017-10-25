RPT-BREAKINGVIEWS-India bites bullet with $32 bln bank bailout 

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.) (Repeats for wider distribution.)

By Una Galani

MUMBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India is finally getting serious about its bad debt problem. New Delhi on Tuesday announced a $32 billion bailout for state-controlled banks that will be rolled out over two years. It’s a major step towards cleaning up the banks and making sure they are healthy enough to lend when private investment picks up.

The relief package is made up of two parts. Around two-thirds will be funded by issuing so-called recapitalisation bonds – a form of financing whereby the government or a state agency typically issues bonds to banks and pumps the proceeds back into them. The money-go-round gives the banks somewhere to put the cash they are flush with following a high-value currency note ban. That would add to India’s borrowing but the country could tweak accounting rules so it doesn’t push up the already tight fiscal deficit.

The rest will come from the government’s own budget as well as the banks raising their own equity. A Reuters Breakingviews analysis shows New Delhi can afford to let its state lenders raise about $6 billion without being diluted below 52 percent, an effective red line for most local politicians.

The final headline amount may need to be higher. Credit Suisse estimates public sector banks need $45 billion of capital, while Fitch says Indian banks need $65 billion. Data obtained by Reuters through a right-to-information request also shows India’s bad debt is still rising, amounting to around $145 billion at the end of June. That means the absolute size of the capital hole is still growing.

To avoid throwing good money after bad, New Delhi should ensure it prioritises funds for banks that have overhauled their lending practices and governance. Other reforms have been promised alongside the recapitalisation, although few details have been given so far. But, by sanctioning the bailout, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is showing that he is willing to spend political capital to boost the country’s flagging growth.

