FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
July 18, 2018 / 6:40 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

India to inject $1.65 billion in five state banks in about a week: government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government will inject a total 113.36 billion rupees ($1.65 billion) in five state-run banks, including fraud-hit Punjab National Bank, in a week or so, a senior government official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Commuters walk past a bank sign along a road in New Delhi, India November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Punjab National Bank will get 28.16 billion rupees, while Corporation Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Andhra Bank and Allahabad Bank are the other four lenders in which the government will inject capital in the latest round, said the official who did not want to be named.

The official said the capital was part of a total 2.11 trillion rupee package that was announced last year, and would not require separate approval from parliament.

There is no demand from banks at this stage to increase the package beyond the planned sum, the official said.

($1 = 68.5500 Indian rupees)

A man counts his currency after buying food from a street side restaurant in New Delhi, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.