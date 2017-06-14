FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Banks shares edge higher on RBI action on defaulters
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
June 14, 2017 / 4:12 AM / 2 months ago

Banks shares edge higher on RBI action on defaulters

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An electrician puts lights on the logo of State Bank of India at its main branch in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2016.Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian bank shares edged higher on Wednesday after the central bank said it had identified 12 of the largest loan defaulters and will order lenders to start bankruptcy proceedings against them, without disclosing any account names.

Top lender State Bank of India (SBI.NS) was trading up 0.2 percent by 0356 GMT, having risen as much as 0.7 percent, while Punjab National Bank (PNBK.NS) was 0.4 percent up.

While taking defaulters to bankruptcy proceedings will speed up resolution of bad loans, it may also require the capital-starved state-run banking sector to make higher provisioning, analysts said.

($1 = 64.3300 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rafael Nam

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.