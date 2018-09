(Reuters) - India’s Dena Bank said on Monday its board of directors approved the government’s proposed merger of the state-run lender with peers Bank of Baroda Ltd and Vijaya Bank.

A private security guard stands by an ATM of Dena Bank in New Delhi, India, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India announced the plan to merge the banks last week as part of efforts to tackle a pile of bad loans plaguing the sector and revive credit growth.