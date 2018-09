NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India plans to merge three state-run banks - Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank - the financial services secretary said on Monday, as part of efforts to clean up the country’s banking system.

Commuters walk past a bank sign along a road in New Delhi, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

The government will continue to provide capital support to the merged bank, expected to be India’s third-largest, Rajeev Kumar told reporters.