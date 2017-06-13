FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian central bank outlines plans on bank bad loan resolution
June 13, 2017 / 3:23 PM / 2 months ago

Indian central bank outlines plans on bank bad loan resolution

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 13 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India outlined on Tuesday a plan to expedite the resolution of the $150 billion bad debt problem plaguing the country's banks by focusing first on some of the large stressed accounts held by lenders.

The RBI, in a statement, said it has identified 12 accounts that constitute about 25 percent of the overall gross non-performing assets in the system and directed lenders to begin insolvency proceedings around these accounts immediately.

The move comes about a month after the Indian government changed rules giving the central bank greater power to deal with bad loans. (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury and Euan Rocha; Editing by Rafael Nam)

