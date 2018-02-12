FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 5:35 PM / Updated 9 hours ago

India's central bank announces new bad-loan-resolution framework

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said late on Monday it was withdrawing all its existing mechanisms for tackling bad debt at Indian banks and replacing them with a harmonised and simplified generic framework for resolving stressed assets.

The new system will force lenders to identify and tackle any stressed-asset accounts more rapidly, the regulator said.

Last year, India tweaked its laws to give the central bank more authority to push lenders to deal with the nearly $150 billion in troubled debt at banks, which has choked off new lending and slowed the economy. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Euan Rocha, editing by Larry King)

