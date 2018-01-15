FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India to add facial authentication for Aadhaar card security
Sections
Featured
India's trade deficit widens to its highest in more than three years
ECONOMY
India's trade deficit widens to its highest in more than three years
China's JD.com targets $2 billion fundraising at logistics unit
Exclusive
Technology
China's JD.com targets $2 billion fundraising at logistics unit
Five reasons Real Madrid have fallen into crisis
SPORTS
Five reasons Real Madrid have fallen into crisis
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 15, 2018 / 10:47 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

India to add facial authentication for Aadhaar card security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will build facial recognition into its national identity card in addition to fingerprints after a series of breaches in the world’s biggest biometric identification programme, the government said on Monday.

An operator works on his table while enrolling villagers for the Unique Identification (UID) database system at an enrolment centre at Merta district in Rajasthan. February 21, 2013. EUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/File Photo

A local newspaper reported this month that access to the “Aadhaar” database which has identity details of more than 1 billion citizens was being sold for just $8 on social media.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which issues the identity cards, said it would add face recognition software as an additional layer of security from July.

Card holders will be required to match their photographs with that stored in the data base for authentication in addition to fingerprints and iris scans, the agency said in a statement.

Many card users have complained in the past that fingerprint authentication has not worked because of changes in the case of the elderly and labourers since the time the original prints were taken.

Reporting by Malini Menon; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.