FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
April 30, 2018 / 3:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian bond/FX markets closed on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s bonds and currency markets will be closed on Monday for a public holiday. However, stock markets will be open for regular trading.

FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to 95.97 rupees on Friday, yielding 7.77 percent, from 96.05 rupees and a 7.76 percent yield at the previous close, while the rupee settled higher at 66.66/66.67 per dollar as against 66.75/66.76 at previous close.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 0.70 percent to 10,692.30 on Friday and the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 0.74 percent to 34,969.70.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.