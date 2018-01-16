NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Jan 16

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Tuesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 18,620.0 30,069.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 35 66 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 16,520.0 23,420.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 36 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Tuesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,100.0 6,649.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 11 30 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 6.57%, 2033 4,200.00 7.72 8.32%, 2032 3,070.00 7.77 7.88%, 2030 2,750.00 7.76 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.30%, PGC 2027 500.00 7.91 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.85%, LTF 2020C 400.00 8.31 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.70%, RECL 2027 350.00 7.95 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Banks Perpetual Bond -------------------- 8.85%, HDBK* 2 300.00 99.9496 99.9496 99.9496 99.9496 8.8350 Total 2 300.00 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 7.85%, LTF 2020B* 1 50.00 98.9320 98.9320 98.9320 98.9320 8.3100 7.85%, LTF 2020C* 1 400.00 98.9326 98.9326 98.9326 98.9326 8.3100 Total 2 450.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 6.84%, 2022* 1 250.00 97.9600 97.9600 97.9600 97.9600 7.3393 6.79%, 2027* 1 50.00 95.1400 95.1400 95.1400 95.1400 7.5222 7.88%, 2030* 3 2750.00 100.9600 100.9173 100.9173 100.9212 7.7595 6.68%, 2031* 1 1000.00 91.9305 91.9305 91.9305 91.9305 7.6400 8.32%, 2032* 2 3070.00 104.7361 104.7361 104.7361 104.7361 7.7700 6.57%, 2033* 3 4200.00 89.6493 89.2302 89.2302 89.5495 7.7219 7.73%, 2034* 2 950.00 100.0400 99.7104 99.7104 99.8665 7.7433 8.17%, 2044* 3 950.00 104.0768 103.9000 104.0768 104.0582 7.8055 8.13%, 2045* 1 850.00 103.7500 103.7500 103.7500 103.7500 7.7959 6.62%, 2051* 1 100.00 86.8200 86.8200 86.8200 86.8200 7.7214 Total 18 14170.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.49%, IRFC 2027* 2 250.00 96.9879 96.9879 96.9879 96.9879 7.9499 7.30%, PGC 2027* 2 500.00 95.9528 95.9528 95.9528 95.9528 7.9100 7.70%, RECL 2027* 2 350.00 98.2742 98.2742 98.2742 98.2742 7.9500 7.95%, RECL 2027* 1 250.00 99.9202 99.9202 99.9202 99.9202 7.9500 Total 7 1350.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.76%, KRN 2027* 2 100.00 99.3768 99.3091 99.3091 99.3430 7.8550 7.83%, MAH 2019* 1 1000.00 100.8383 100.8383 100.8383 100.8383 7.0300 7.20%, MAH 2027* 1 350.00 95.6780 95.6780 95.6780 95.6780 7.8500 7.19%, UP 2027* 2 900.00 95.5627 95.5627 95.5627 95.5627 7.8600 Total 6 2350.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com