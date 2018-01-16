FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 16, 2018 / 12:49 PM / a day ago

NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Jan 16

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

    Jan 16 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Tuesday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:


TOTAL WDM TRADES                                        Tuesday's  So far this week
----------------                                       ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :       18,620.0           30,069.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             35              66

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                   Tuesday's  So far this week
---------------------                                  ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :       16,520.0           23,420.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             24              36

NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                               Tuesday's  So far this week
-------------------------                              ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        2,100.0            6,649.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             11              30

TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
6.57%, 2033                        4,200.00                  7.72
8.32%, 2032                        3,070.00                  7.77
7.88%, 2030                        2,750.00                  7.76

TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
7.30%, PGC 2027                      500.00                  7.91

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
7.85%, LTF 2020C                     400.00                  8.31

Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
7.70%, RECL 2027                     350.00                  7.95

WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                           ---------------nil----------------

NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Banks Perpetual Bond
--------------------
8.85%, HDBK*         2    300.00    99.9496    99.9496    99.9496    99.9496   8.8350
Total                2    300.00

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
7.85%, LTF 2020B*    1     50.00    98.9320    98.9320    98.9320    98.9320   8.3100
7.85%, LTF 2020C*    1    400.00    98.9326    98.9326    98.9326    98.9326   8.3100
Total                2    450.00

Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
6.84%, 2022*         1    250.00    97.9600    97.9600    97.9600    97.9600   7.3393
6.79%, 2027*         1     50.00    95.1400    95.1400    95.1400    95.1400   7.5222
7.88%, 2030*         3   2750.00   100.9600   100.9173   100.9173   100.9212   7.7595
6.68%, 2031*         1   1000.00    91.9305    91.9305    91.9305    91.9305   7.6400
8.32%, 2032*         2   3070.00   104.7361   104.7361   104.7361   104.7361   7.7700
6.57%, 2033*         3   4200.00    89.6493    89.2302    89.2302    89.5495   7.7219
7.73%, 2034*         2    950.00   100.0400    99.7104    99.7104    99.8665   7.7433
8.17%, 2044*         3    950.00   104.0768   103.9000   104.0768   104.0582   7.8055
8.13%, 2045*         1    850.00   103.7500   103.7500   103.7500   103.7500   7.7959
6.62%, 2051*         1    100.00    86.8200    86.8200    86.8200    86.8200   7.7214
Total               18  14170.00

Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
7.49%, IRFC 2027*    2    250.00    96.9879    96.9879    96.9879    96.9879   7.9499
7.30%, PGC 2027*     2    500.00    95.9528    95.9528    95.9528    95.9528   7.9100
7.70%, RECL 2027*    2    350.00    98.2742    98.2742    98.2742    98.2742   7.9500
7.95%, RECL 2027*    1    250.00    99.9202    99.9202    99.9202    99.9202   7.9500
Total                7   1350.00

State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
7.76%, KRN 2027*     2    100.00    99.3768    99.3091    99.3091    99.3430   7.8550
7.83%, MAH 2019*     1   1000.00   100.8383   100.8383   100.8383   100.8383   7.0300
7.20%, MAH 2027*     1    350.00    95.6780    95.6780    95.6780    95.6780   7.8500
7.19%, UP 2027*      2    900.00    95.5627    95.5627    95.5627    95.5627   7.8600
Total                6   2350.00
(*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit:
+91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
