NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Wednesday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 8,300.0 38,369.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 24 90 GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week --------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 5,750.0 29,170.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 17 53 NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES Wednesday's So far this week ------------------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 2,550.0 9,199.0 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trades : 7 37 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- India Govt. Dated-Securities ---------------------------- 8.24%, 2027 1,000.00 7.62 6.79%, 2027 750.00 7.42 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 01, 2018 1,000.00 7.15 TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES -------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Traded Value Weighted Yield (%) (mln rupees) ---Traded value--- > 1 cr -------------------------------------------------------------------- Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.20%, PGC 2021 1,000.00 7.58 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.18%, RECL 2021 500.00 7.58 Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.03%, IDEA 2022 250.00 8.50 WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED: REPO TRANSACTIONS ----------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------nil---------------- NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS --------------------- INSTRUMENT NO. OF TRD.VALUE HIGH LOW LAST TRADED Value WEIGHTED TRADES (MLN RS) -------PRICE (RUPEES)------- Wt.Avg.Pr. YIELD ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Debentures -------------------- 8.39%, HDFC 2019* 1 250.00 100.5454 100.5454 100.5454 100.5454 7.9000 8.03%, IDEA 2022* 1 250.00 98.4420 98.4420 98.4420 98.4420 8.5000 Total 2 500.00 Central Government Goi Dated Securities --------------------------------------- 8.12%, 2020* 1 100.00 102.9000 102.9000 102.9000 102.9000 6.9914 8.15%, 2022A* 1 50.00 103.2100 103.2100 103.2100 103.2100 7.2806 8.15%, 2026* 1 500.00 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 103.5000 7.5971 6.79%, 2027* 2 750.00 95.8800 95.5950 95.8800 95.7850 7.4223 8.24%, 2027* 1 1000.00 103.9990 103.9990 103.9990 103.9990 7.6200 7.17%, 2028* 1 250.00 99.4200 99.4200 99.4200 99.4200 7.2522 6.79%, 2029* 1 50.00 94.7300 94.7300 94.7300 94.7300 7.4637 7.61%, 2030* 1 250.00 99.4500 99.4500 99.4500 99.4500 7.6777 7.88%, 2030* 1 500.00 101.3000 101.3000 101.3000 101.3000 7.7113 7.50%, 2034* 2 200.00 98.4300 98.4132 98.4132 98.4258 7.6687 8.30%, 2040* 1 250.00 105.8036 105.8036 105.8036 105.8036 7.7500 7.06%, 2046* 1 100.00 92.9000 92.9000 92.9000 92.9000 7.6742 Total 14 4000.00 Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond ------------------------------- 7.20%, PGC 2021* 1 1000.00 98.7150 98.7150 98.7150 98.7150 7.5800 7.30%, PGC 2027* 1 150.00 96.3349 96.3349 96.3349 96.3349 7.8500 7.14%, RECL 2021* 1 250.00 98.2887 98.2887 98.2887 98.2887 7.6600 7.18%, RECL 2021* 1 500.00 98.8694 98.8694 98.8694 98.8694 7.5800 8.11%, RECL 2025* 1 150.00 101.5039 101.5039 101.5039 101.5039 7.8300 Total 5 2050.00 State Government Development Loan --------------------------------- 7.42%, MAH 2022* 1 250.00 99.2601 99.2601 99.2601 99.2601 7.6200 8.39%, RAJ 2022* 1 500.00 102.3988 102.3988 102.3988 102.3988 7.7000 Total 2 750.00 Treasury Bill ------------- 91-Days (maturing on) ---------------------- Mar 01, 2018* 1 1000.00 99.2973 99.2973 99.2973 99.2973 7.1500 Total 1 1000.00 (*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above. Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit: +91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com