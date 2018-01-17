FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Domestic News
January 17, 2018 / 12:40 PM / a day ago

NSE Wholesale Debt Market Trades-Jan 17

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

    Jan 17 (Reuters) - Below is a summary of Wednesday's Transactions on the
National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment:


TOTAL WDM TRADES                                      Wednesday's  So far this week
----------------                                       ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        8,300.0           38,369.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             24              90

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                                 Wednesday's  So far this week
---------------------                                  ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        5,750.0           29,170.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :             17              53

NON-GOVERNMENT SECURITIES                             Wednesday's  So far this week
-------------------------                              ---------   ----------------
--Total traded value in mln rupees               :        2,550.0            9,199.0
--Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees :            ---             ---
--Total number of trades                         :              7              37

TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
India Govt. Dated-Securities
----------------------------
8.24%, 2027                        1,000.00                  7.62
6.79%, 2027                          750.00                  7.42

    
Treasury Bill 
------------- 
91-Days (maturing on) 
----------------------
Mar 01, 2018                       1,000.00                  7.15


TOP SECURITIES TRADED TODAY IN NON REPO TRADES - NON-GOVT. SECURITIES
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Security                        Traded Value       Weighted Yield (%)
                                (mln rupees)       ---Traded value---
                                                         > 1 cr
--------------------------------------------------------------------
Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
7.20%, PGC 2021                    1,000.00                  7.58

Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
7.18%, RECL 2021                     500.00                  7.58

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.03%, IDEA 2022                     250.00                  8.50

WHOLESALE DEBT MARKET TRADES CONCLUDED:
REPO TRANSACTIONS
-----------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                           ---------------nil----------------

NON-REPO TRANSACTIONS
---------------------
INSTRUMENT      NO. OF  TRD.VALUE   HIGH       LOW     LAST TRADED   Value   WEIGHTED
                 TRADES (MLN RS)    -------PRICE (RUPEES)-------   Wt.Avg.Pr.   YIELD
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate Debentures
--------------------
8.39%, HDFC 2019*    1    250.00   100.5454   100.5454   100.5454   100.5454   7.9000
8.03%, IDEA 2022*    1    250.00    98.4420    98.4420    98.4420    98.4420   8.5000
Total                2    500.00

Central Government Goi Dated Securities
---------------------------------------
8.12%, 2020*         1    100.00   102.9000   102.9000   102.9000   102.9000   6.9914
8.15%, 2022A*        1     50.00   103.2100   103.2100   103.2100   103.2100   7.2806
8.15%, 2026*         1    500.00   103.5000   103.5000   103.5000   103.5000   7.5971
6.79%, 2027*         2    750.00    95.8800    95.5950    95.8800    95.7850   7.4223
8.24%, 2027*         1   1000.00   103.9990   103.9990   103.9990   103.9990   7.6200
7.17%, 2028*         1    250.00    99.4200    99.4200    99.4200    99.4200   7.2522
6.79%, 2029*         1     50.00    94.7300    94.7300    94.7300    94.7300   7.4637
7.61%, 2030*         1    250.00    99.4500    99.4500    99.4500    99.4500   7.6777
7.88%, 2030*         1    500.00   101.3000   101.3000   101.3000   101.3000   7.7113
7.50%, 2034*         2    200.00    98.4300    98.4132    98.4132    98.4258   7.6687
8.30%, 2040*         1    250.00   105.8036   105.8036   105.8036   105.8036   7.7500
7.06%, 2046*         1    100.00    92.9000    92.9000    92.9000    92.9000   7.6742
Total               14   4000.00

Public Sector Unit Taxable Bond
-------------------------------
7.20%, PGC 2021*     1   1000.00    98.7150    98.7150    98.7150    98.7150   7.5800
7.30%, PGC 2027*     1    150.00    96.3349    96.3349    96.3349    96.3349   7.8500
7.14%, RECL 2021*    1    250.00    98.2887    98.2887    98.2887    98.2887   7.6600
7.18%, RECL 2021*    1    500.00    98.8694    98.8694    98.8694    98.8694   7.5800
8.11%, RECL 2025*    1    150.00   101.5039   101.5039   101.5039   101.5039   7.8300
Total                5   2050.00

State Government Development Loan
---------------------------------
7.42%, MAH 2022*     1    250.00    99.2601    99.2601    99.2601    99.2601   7.6200
8.39%, RAJ 2022*     1    500.00   102.3988   102.3988   102.3988   102.3988   7.7000
Total                2    750.00


Treasury Bill 
------------- 
91-Days (maturing on) 
----------------------
Mar 01, 2018*        1   1000.00    99.2973    99.2973    99.2973    99.2973   7.1500
Total                1   1000.00

(*) Indicates at least one deal in above securities is of Rs. 5 crore or above.
Contact Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit:
+91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 rru.data@thomsonreuters.com
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.