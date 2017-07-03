FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India bonds slump after cenbank announces open market bond sale
#Company News
July 3, 2017 / 4:17 AM / a month ago

India bonds slump after cenbank announces open market bond sale

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Indian government bonds yields rose sharply on Monday after the central bank announced an open market sale of debt to remove some of the excess cash left at lenders because of the government's removal of a big part of currency bills last year.

The Reserve Bank of India said late on Friday it will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.55 billion) of government bonds on Thursday.

The new 10-year bond jumped as much as 11 basis points to 6.62 percent in early trade, its highest level since June 7, from its close of 6.51 percent.

Traders said the timing of the open market sale was a surprise as markets had expected it to happen in August to coincide with the time when the RBI must pay a hefty dividend to the government.

The RBI has so far resorted to selling short-end securities through a special scheme to drain out some of the excess cash, a method that was seen as less disruptive. ($1 = 64.6350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)

