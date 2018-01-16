FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bonds fall after RBI deputy says banks face high interest rate risk
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
The painful search for loved ones detained by Islamic State
World
The painful search for loved ones detained by Islamic State
Sharapova enjoys winning return to Melbourne
Australian Open
Sharapova enjoys winning return to Melbourne
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
January 16, 2018 / 6:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bonds fall after RBI deputy says banks face high interest rate risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Bond yields spiked on Tuesday morning after a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said public sector lenders face risks of high interest rate from their large bond holdings.

A woman walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai, India, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

The statement was seen by traders as hawkish and as a message asking them to bring down their bond holdings.

“The size of the banking sector’s balance-sheet exposure to G-Secs, and hence its interest rate risk, is high in an absolute sense, and is relatively elevated, when measured in proportion to total assets, for public sector banks relative to private banks,” Deputy Governor Viral Acharya said late on Monday.

“The high interest rate exposure of banks from their G-Sec portfolios is attributable to not only the size of their holdings, but also to the increasing maturity of primary issuance,” he added.

By 0440 GMT, the benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.54 percent, up 10 basis points on the day. It touched a high of 7.56 percent earlier in the session.

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.