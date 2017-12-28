Indian bond yields jump after govt announces additional borrowing

MUMBAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Indian bond yields jumped more than 10 basis points in early trade on Thursday, a day after the government announced additional borrowing for the current fiscal year to March 2018.

India will borrow an additional 500 billion rupees ($7.79 billion) this fiscal year, a higher-than-expected figure that could lead to it breaching the fiscal deficit target for the first time in four years.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was up 9 basis points at 7.31 percent by 0340 GMT, after earlier rising as much as 11 basis points. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Vyas Mohan)