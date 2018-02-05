FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Money News
February 5, 2018 / 4:00 AM / 2 days ago

Indian bond yields rise further tracking U.S. peers; RBI in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian bond yields rose on Monday morning tracking their U.S. counterparts while fears of the Reserve Bank of India adopting a more hawkish stance after the recent central budget also weighed on sentiment.

The RBI is set to hold its monetary policy meeting on Feb. 6-7, the outcome of which is due at 0900 GMT on Wednesday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield was at 7.58 percent, up 2 basis points on the day by 0350 GMT. Yields had risen as much as 6 bps to 7.62 pct in early trade.

A strong U.S. payrolls report on Friday raised concerns the Federal Reserve might hasten to increase interest rates to stem inflation, compounding a bond market rout that pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to a four-year high.

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.