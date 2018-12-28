Money News
December 28, 2018 / 11:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indian bond yields spike after farm loan waiver package news

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian bond yields jumped 10 basis points in late afternoon trade on Friday after Reuters reported that the government was considering three options for a farm relief package that could cost up to 3 trillion rupees ($42.82 billion).

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi is considering a direct payment to all landowning farmers, compensation for those who sold produce below government prices, and a loan forgiveness programme, according to three government sources.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.39 percent, up 11 basis points on the day and 1 basis point below the day’s high which was reached after the farm loan package news.

Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below