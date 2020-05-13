Indian bond yields spike briefly on PM's announcement of economic package

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s benchmark bond yield spiked briefly on Wednesday morning following news of a 20 trillion rupees economic package, before retracing most of the losses due to the absence of details.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that India would provide 20 trillion rupees ($266 billion) in fiscal and monetary measures to support an economy battered by a sweeping weeks-long lockdown to fight the novel coronavirus.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield opened 12 bps higher at 6.28% but retreated quickly to trade flat on the day by 0445 GMT.

Traders said market positioning was light and shorting bonds was not working amid a lack of details on the economic package. Yields are expected to hold in a tight range ahead of the finance minister’s press conference later in the day which could throw more light on specifics of the stimulus package.