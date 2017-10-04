FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's bonds slump after cenbank cuts SLR by 50 bps
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
Showbiz
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 4, 2017 / 9:42 AM / in 14 days

India's bonds slump after cenbank cuts SLR by 50 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India’s bonds slumped on Wednesday, sending yield sharply higher, after the Reserve Bank of India cut the statutory liquidity ratio, or the amount of bonds banks must set aside with the central bank, by 50 bps to 19.50 percent from mid-October.

The decision, announced at the same time the RBI kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.00 percent, is meant to spur banks into lending more, but it would mean increased supply at a time of ample liquidity.

The RBI said it would reduce banks’ statutory liquidity ratio by 50 bps to 19.5 percent from the fortnight starting Oct. 14.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 8 basis points to 6.70 percent from levels before the SLR announcement.

Meanwhile the rupee strengthened to 65.26 per dollar from around 65.34 before the decision, while the broader NSE share index gained 0.7 percent. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Euan Rocha)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.