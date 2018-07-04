FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

BPCL buys U.S. Mars crude for Sept - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - India’s state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp has bought 2 million barrels of high-sulphur Mars crude oil from the United States for delivery in September, two industry sources said on Wednesday.

A Bharat Petroleum oil pump station displays the price of unleaded petrol (0.89$) and Diesel (0.66$) as a pedestrian walks past in New Delhi, India, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

The refiner last bought a Mars crude oil cargo for July delivery, one of them said.

BPCL could not immediately be reached for comment.

BPCL made its first purchase of U.S. oil in July, last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington when President Donald Trump said the United States looked forward to exporting more energy products to the world’s third-biggest oil buyer.

Reporting by Florence Tan and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sunil Nair

