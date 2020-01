Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro shakes hands with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his ceremonial reception at the forecourt of India's Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain

(Reuters) - Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday he had discussed cooperation in several sectors with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and that the two countries were focussed on expanding collaboration in the defence sector.

“Today’s talks with President @jairbolsonaro covered sectors such as energy, healthcare, technology, animal husbandry and more,” Modi added in a tweet.

Bolsonaro is in India on an official trip.