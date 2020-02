FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday revised the country’s fiscal deficit target to 3.8% for the current fiscal year, from an earlier target of 3.3%.

Sitharaman, who was presenting the annual budget in parliament, also pegged the fiscal deficit target for the year 2020/21 at 3.5% of the GDP.