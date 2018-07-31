FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 9:32 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

India's April-June fiscal deficit at 68.7 percent of FY target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported on Tuesday a fiscal deficit of 4.29 trillion rupees ($62.57 billion) for April-June, or 68.7 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year compared with 80.8 percent a year ago.

An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

Net tax receipts in the first quarter of 2018/19 fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were 2.37 trillion rupees, government data showed.

India expects to trim the deficit to 3.3 percent of GDP this fiscal year, after meeting an upwardly revised fiscal deficit target of 3.5 percent of GDP in 2017/18.

($1 = 68.5650 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Manoj Kumar, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

