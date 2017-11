NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India reported fiscal deficit of 4.99 trillion rupees ($77.09 billion) for April-September or 91.3 percent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year that ends in March 2018.

FILE PHOTO: An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The deficit was 83.9 percent of the full-year target during the same period a year ago.

Net tax receipts in the first six months of 2017/18 fiscal year were 5.42 trillion rupees, government data showed on Tuesday.

($1 = 64.7325 Indian rupees)