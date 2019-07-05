Highlights: India unveils budget aimed at boosting infrastructure and foreign investment

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Friday unveiled a budget aimed at boosting infrastructure and foreign investment, the first since the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned for a second term in power.

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to present the 2019 budget in Parliament, New Delhi, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Here are the highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget for the 2019/20 fiscal year that began April 1:

INVESTMENT

- India will ease foreign direct investment restrictions in single-brand retail

- Proposes further opening up of FDI in aviation, insurance, media and animation sectors

- Important to get retail investors to invest in treasury bills

- Will allow foreign investors to buy debt of listed real estate investment trusts

- Government aiming for $14.5 bln target for disinvestment proceeds in FY20

BANKING

- State-owned banks proposed to be provided $10.2 bln of additional capital

- Will strengthen central bank’s authority over shadow banks

ECONOMY

- India will become a $3trn economy in the current fiscal year, and a $5trn economy in the next few years

- India to invest heavily in infrastructure and job creation

- Government will raise part of its gross borrowing in external markets in foreign currencies

- Fiscal deficit for 2019/2020 seen at 3.3% of GDP - Bloomberg

INFRASTRUCTURE

- The government will upgrade 125,000 kilometres of roads over the next five years at a cost of $11.6 bln

- Railway infrastructure will need an investment of $72bln between 2018 and 2030

- India will enter into aircraft financing and leasing activities