Highlights: India unveils budget aimed at boosting infrastructure and foreign investment

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Friday unveiled a budget aimed at boosting infrastructure and foreign investment, the first since the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned for a second term in power.

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to present the 2019 budget in Parliament, New Delhi, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Here are the highlights of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget for the 2019/20 fiscal year beginning April 1:

INVESTMENT

- India will ease foreign direct investment restrictions in single-brand retail.

- Will open up FDI in aviation, insurance, media and animation sectors.

- Important to get retail investors to invest in treasury bills.

- Will allow foreign investors to buy debt of listed real estate investment trusts

ECONOMY AND INFRASTRUCTURE

- India will become a $3 trillion economy in the current fiscal year, and a $5 trillion economy in the next few years.

- India to invest heavily in infrastructure and job creation.

- The government will upgrade 125,000 kilometres of roads over the next five years at a cost of $11.6 billion.

- Railway infrastructure will need an investment of $72 billion between 2018 and 2030.

- India will enter into aircraft financing and leasing activities.