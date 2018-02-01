FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Company News
February 1, 2018 / 5:54 AM / 2 days ago

HIGHLIGHTS-India unveils budget with hopes for faster growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India unveiled its budget for the fiscal year starting April 1 on Thursday, in what is being seen as a test for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to maintain fiscal discipline without stifling economic growth ahead of general elections next year.

Here are the highlights of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s budget for the 2018/19 fiscal year.

* Estimates 7.2 to 7.5 percent GDP growth in second half of current fiscal year

* Finance minister says “firmly on path to achieve 8 percent plus growth soon”

* Finance minister says will focus on strengthening rural, agriculture economy

* Minimum support price of all crops to be increased to at least 1.5 times of production cost (Compiled by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.