A man walks in front of the parliament building in New Delhi February 28, 2003.

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government on Wednesday sought parliament's approval to spend an extra 106.5 billion rupees ($1.65 billion) in new spending in the fiscal year to March 2018, on top of an earlier approved spending of $333.3 billion in the annual budget.

The additional expenditure includes 70 billion rupees for the oil ministry and 5 billion rupees for price stabilisation fund.