NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government on Monday sought parliament’s approval to spend a net additional 333.8 billion rupees ($5.21 billion) in new spending in the fiscal year to March 2018, a finance ministry statement said.

FILE PHOTO: A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File Photo

The additional spending will be on top of an approved spending of $334.9 billion in the annual budget, the statement tabled in the lower house of parliament said.

($1 = 64.1150 Indian rupees)