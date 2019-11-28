India seeks parliament nod to spend additional $2.7 billion in 2019-20

A man counts Indian currency notes inside a shop in Mumbai, August 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s government has sought parliament approval to spend an additional 189.95 billion rupees ($2.65 billion) for the current financial year that ends in March, an official document showed on Thursday.

The government proposes to spend 25 billion rupees for capital infusion in state-run insurance companies in the current financial year, and 45.57 billion rupees for capital infusion in IDBI Bank through bonds, the statement tabled in the lower house of parliament said.