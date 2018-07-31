Indian government seeks parliament nod for $1.7 billion gross extra spending

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Indian government on Tuesday sought parliament approval for a gross 116.98 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) in extra spending, which includes capital infusion in national carrier Air India, in the current fiscal year.

FILE PHOTO: A cashier displays the new 2000 Indian rupee banknotes inside a bank in Jammu, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta/File photo

In a statement tabled in the lower house of parliament, the government said net extra spending will only be 59.51 billion rupees ($867.37 million), as the remainder would be funded from savings.

The extra spending is on top of the budgeted 24.42 trillion rupees ($355.87 billion) spending announced for the 2018/19 fiscal year in February, compared with 21.43 trillion rupees spending in the previous fiscal year.

($1 = 68.6100 Indian rupees)