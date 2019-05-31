India to announce FY 2019-20 budget on July 5: minister

Indian parliament building is reflected in a puddle after the rain as a man sweeps the water in New Delhi, India July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will announce its full-year budget for the year ending March 2020 on July 5, India’s farm minister Narendra Tomar said on Friday, an event expected to provide a glimpse into the newly formed government’s plans for the economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government stepped up farm support and reduced the tax burden for the middle class in its interim budget in February, which was presented ahead of the elections which began in April.