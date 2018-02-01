TAKE A LOOK-India Budget: Jaitley unveils budget focused on rural voters

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Eying an election next year, India's government announced massive spending for rural areas and projected economic growth above 8 percent in an annual budget on Thursday that won broad approval from economists, though bond and share markets fell. Delivering the last full annual budget before an election that will fall due by May next year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley allocated 14.34 trillion rupees ($225.50 billion) for rural infrastucture spending and extra support for farmers. Click on the story links below for our budget coverage: BUDGET DAY: >Budget boosts spending to drive economy, improve Modi's re-election chances >Bonds fall on larger-than-expected fiscal deficit, shares flat >Budget in line with fiscal consolidation path - Moody's analyst >INSTANT VIEW-India sets 2018/19 fiscal deficit target at 3.3 pct of GDP >HIGHLIGHTS-India's budget focuses on rural economy ahead of elections >As India unveils budget, all eyes on fiscal deficit target EARLIER: >India budget to test investors' faith in Modi's government >India expects to regain pole position as fastest-growing major economy >HIGHLIGHTS-Finmin report sees pick up in 2018/19 economic growth >Gold demand wanes as jewellers expect import tax cut in budget >POLL-No spending spree due in last full budget before elections >PREVIEW:With elections coming up, govt will aim to woo rural voters in budget COUNTDOWN: >India plans to raise health spending by 11 pct in budget; less than requested >India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget - sources >India likely to put pedal to metal on asset sales >FACTBOX-Measures expected from budget that could impact markets >GRAPHIC:India's state asset sales programme tmsnrt.rs/2Dy4nuW >POLL-Government to go for growth in Feb. 1 budget, accept bigger deficit >Oil ministry seeks cut in excise duty on petrol, diesel in budget >Budget likely to focus on rural areas after Modi's narrow home-state victory For our online budget coverage, click: reut.rs/2nlHhBC (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)