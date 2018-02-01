FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 3:24 PM / a day ago

TAKE A LOOK-India Budget: Jaitley unveils budget focused on rural voters

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Feb 1 (Reuters) - Eying an election next year, India's government announced massive spending
for rural areas and projected economic growth above 8 percent in an annual budget on Thursday
that won broad approval from economists, though bond and share markets fell.
    Delivering the last full annual budget before an election that will fall due by May next
year, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley allocated 14.34 trillion rupees ($225.50 billion) for rural
infrastructure spending and extra support for farmers.
    Click on the story links below for our budget coverage:
        
    BUDGET DAY:
>India prioritises rural spending, healthcare in budget as election looms                     
>HIGHLIGHTS-Budget focuses on rural economy ahead of elections                                
>Bonds fall on larger-than-expected fiscal deficit, shares flat                               
>Budget in line with fiscal consolidation path - Moody's analyst                              
>Government vows to eliminate use of cryptocurrencies                                         
>Budget spurs inflation worries ahead of RBI policy                                           
>Budget to sting buyers of Apple's iPhones, Audi cars, other luxury brands                    
>INSTANT VIEW-India sets 2018/19 fiscal deficit target at 3.3 pct of GDP                      
>Graphic: India's State Asset Sales Programme tmsnrt.rs/2Dy4nuW
>Graphic: India's Fiscal Deficit Trend tmsnrt.rs/2DSa8U6
    
    EARLIER:
>India budget to test investors' faith in Modi's government                                   
>India expects to regain pole position as fastest-growing major economy                       
>HIGHLIGHTS-Finmin report sees pick up in 2018/19 economic growth                             
>Gold demand wanes as jewellers expect import tax cut in budget                               
>POLL-No spending spree due in last full budget before elections                              
>PREVIEW:With elections coming up, govt will aim to woo rural voters in budget                
   
    COUNTDOWN:           
>India plans to raise health spending by 11 pct in budget; less than requested                
>India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget - sources                              
>India likely to put pedal to metal on asset sales                                            
>FACTBOX-Measures expected from budget that could impact markets                              
>GRAPHIC:India's state asset sales programme                          tmsnrt.rs/2Dy4nuW
>POLL-Government to go for growth in Feb. 1 budget, accept bigger deficit                     
>Oil ministry seeks cut in excise duty on petrol, diesel in budget                            
>Budget likely to focus on rural areas after Modi's narrow home-state victory                 
For our online budget coverage, click: reut.rs/2nlHhBC

 (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
