January 31, 2018 / 1:17 PM / in 13 hours

TAKE A LOOK-India Budget: Tight rope walk for Jaitley on Feb. 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's finance minister Arun Jaitley presents the last full federal
budget of his tenure on Thursday, as he seeks to strike a balance amid a widening fiscal deficit
and falling tax revenues, while looking to raise spending in key sectors to revive a faltering
economy.
    The federal budget is expected to step up funding of rural development programmes and help
small businesses as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist government heads into a national
election in May 2019.
    Click on the story links below for our budget coverage:
        
    LATEST:
>India budget to test investors' faith in Modi's government                                   
>India expects to regain pole position as fastest-growing major economy                       
>HIGHLIGHTS-Finmin report sees pick up in 2018/19 economic growth                             
>Gold demand wanes as jewellers expect import tax cut in budget                               
>POLL-No spending spree due in last full budget before elections                              
>PREVIEW:With elections coming up, govt will aim to woo rural voters in budget                
   
    COUNTDOWN:
>India plans to raise health spending by 11 pct in budget; less than requested                
>India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget - sources                              
>India likely to put pedal to metal on asset sales                                            
>FACTBOX-Measures expected from budget that could impact markets                              
>GRAPHIC:India's state asset sales programme                          tmsnrt.rs/2Dy4nuW
>POLL-Government to go for growth in Feb. 1 budget, accept bigger deficit                     
>Oil ministry seeks cut in excise duty on petrol, diesel in budget                            
>Budget likely to focus on rural areas after Modi's narrow home-state victory                 
For our online budget coverage, click: reut.rs/2nlHhBC    

 (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
