TAKE A LOOK-India Budget: Tight rope walk for Jaitley on Feb. 1

Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's finance minister Arun Jaitley presents the last full federal budget of his tenure on Thursday, as he seeks to strike a balance amid a widening fiscal deficit and falling tax revenues, while looking to raise spending in key sectors to revive a faltering economy. The federal budget is expected to step up funding of rural development programmes and help small businesses as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationalist government heads into a national election in May 2019. Click on the story links below for our budget coverage: LATEST: >India budget to test investors' faith in Modi's government >India expects to regain pole position as fastest-growing major economy >HIGHLIGHTS-Finmin report sees pick up in 2018/19 economic growth >Gold demand wanes as jewellers expect import tax cut in budget >POLL-No spending spree due in last full budget before elections >PREVIEW:With elections coming up, govt will aim to woo rural voters in budget COUNTDOWN: >India plans to raise health spending by 11 pct in budget; less than requested >India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget - sources >India likely to put pedal to metal on asset sales >FACTBOX-Measures expected from budget that could impact markets >GRAPHIC:India's state asset sales programme tmsnrt.rs/2Dy4nuW >POLL-Government to go for growth in Feb. 1 budget, accept bigger deficit >Oil ministry seeks cut in excise duty on petrol, diesel in budget >Budget likely to focus on rural areas after Modi's narrow home-state victory For our online budget coverage, click: reut.rs/2nlHhBC (Compiled by Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)