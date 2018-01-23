FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 6:49 AM / 2 days ago

TAKE A LOOK-India to unveil 2018/19 federal budget on Feb. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - India’s finance minister Arun Jaitley will present the last budget of his current 5-year tenure on Feb. 1.

The budget will be a challenging one as the government is struggling to tackle a widening fiscal deficit amid falling tax revenues, but also looking to increase spending in key segments of the economy such as the rural sector in a bid to revive a faltering economy.

For the latest stories ahead of the budget see below:

India’s oil ministry seeks cut in excise duty on petrol, diesel in budget India plans to raise health spending by 11 pct in budget; less than requested India lowers economic growth forecast ahead of budget India plans to boost tourism, travel in annual budget - sources India budget likely to focus on rural areas after Modi’s narrow home-state victory India’s finance minister says intends to follow fiscal glide path India pares back planned funding for crucial public health scheme (Compiled by Swati Bhat)

