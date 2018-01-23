TAKE A LOOK-India to unveil 2018/19 federal budget on Feb. 1

MUMBAI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - India’s finance minister Arun Jaitley will present the last budget of his current 5-year tenure on Feb. 1.

The budget will be a challenging one as the government is struggling to tackle a widening fiscal deficit amid falling tax revenues, but also looking to increase spending in key segments of the economy such as the rural sector in a bid to revive a faltering economy.

For the latest stories ahead of the budget see below:

