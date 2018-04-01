FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Top News
April 1, 2018 / 4:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hotel collapse in Madhya Pradesh kills 10, two injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Ten people were killed and two were injured when a four-storey hotel collapsed in a crowded part of Indore in Madhya Pradesh late on Saturday, a local police official said.

Rescue operations were complete and no other casualties were likely, assistant sub-inspector Ramesh Kirade told Reuters by telephone.

While the building was old, the reason for its collapse was not immediately known, Kirade said.

According to local news reports, the building collapsed after a heavy vehicle rammed into it.

Building collapses are common in India, where unscrupulous builders and officials often dodge regulations or overlook the need to renovate old structures.

In August, a 117-year-old building collapsed in the financial hub of Mumbai killing at least 22 people.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.