FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Money News
April 3, 2018 / 3:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

RBI drops Axis Bank from list of bullion importers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) late on Monday dropped Axis Bank from a list of banks it has cleared to import gold and silver in the current financial year that began April 1.

A customer enters a branch of Axis Bank in Mumbai, India, January 22, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

It was unclear why Axis, one of India’s leading importers of bullion, did not feature in the list that was released late on Monday.

Axis Bank and the Reserve Bank of India were not immediately reachable for comment.

Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia were among the 16 banks allowed to import bullion.

Two other small banks Karur Vyasa and South Indian Bank, were also dropped from the RBI list.

Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Euan Rocha

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.