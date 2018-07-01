FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Top News
July 1, 2018 / 8:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

At least 40 killed in bus accident in Uttarakhand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - At least 40 people were killed when a packed bus spun off a slippery road and fell into a deep ravine in Uttarakhand on Sunday, police said.

“Rescue operations are on and we are still not sure about the final count of dead bodies,” said a police official, who declined to be identified since he was not authorised to speak to the media.

“It was raining, these are narrow, hill roads and the bus driver lost control.”

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police were engaged in rescue operations, he said.

Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.