Cabinet approves plan to list 6 state-owned firms

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India’s cabinet has approved a plan to list six government-owned companies and dilute stake in Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd (KIOCL) through a share sale, the government said on Friday.

The cabinet gave approval to list Telecommunication Consultants Ltd, RailTel Corp India Ltd, National Seed Corp India Ltd, Tehri Hydro Development Corp Ltd, Water & Power Consultancy Services Ltd and FCI Aravali Gypsum and Minerals Ltd, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters.

Prasad did not elaborate on the timing of the proposed share sales.

The government said it would reduce its stake in KIOCL through a follow-up offering.

The government faces the risk of missing its divestment target for the year, having garnered less than half the 800 billion rupees targeted amount.