TIMELINE-Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001
#Asia
October 4, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 14 days ago

TIMELINE-Changes to India's reverse repo rate since 2001

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India held its policy
repo rate              steady near seven-year lows of 6.00
percent on Wednesday after inflation surged, while also keeping
the reverse repo rate              unchanged at 5.75 percent. 
            
    Below is a timeline of changes to India's reverse repo rate
             since June 2001.
    For a timeline of changes to the repo rate see             
           
    * RATE (percent)    EFFECTIVE DATE (day-month-year)    
      5.75                      02-08-2017
      6.00                      06-04-2017
      5.75                      04-10-2016
      6.00                      05-04-2016
      5.75                      29-09-2015
      6.25                      02-06-2015   
      6.50                      04-03-2015
      6.75                      15-01-2015
      7.00                      28-01-2014
      6.75                      29-10-2013
      6.50                      20-09-2013  
      6.25                      03-05-2013
      6.50                      19-03-2013
      6.75                      29-01-2013  
      7.00                      17-04-2012 
      7.50                      25-11-2011 
      7.25                      16-09-2011 
      7.00                      26-07-2011 
      6.50                      16-06-2011 
      6.25                      03-05-2011 
      5.75                      17-03-2011 
      5.50                      25-01-2011 
      5.25                      02-11-2010 
      5.00                      16-09-2010 
      4.50                      27-07-2010 
      4.00                      02-07-2010 
      3.75                      20-04-2010 
      3.50                      19-03-2010 
      3.25                      21-04-2009 
      3.50                      04-03-2009 
      4.00                      02-01-2009 
      5.00                      08-12-2008 
      6.00                      25-07-2006 
      5.75                      08-06-2006 
      5.50                      24-01-2006 
      5.25                      26-10-2005 
      5.00                      29-04-2005 
      4.75                      27-10-2004 
      4.50                      25-08-2003 
      5.00                      03-03-2003 
      5.50                      30-10-2002 
      5.75                      27-06-2002 
      6.00                      05-03-2002 
      6.50                      28-05-2001 
      6.75                      27-04-2001 
      7.00                      02-03-2001 
      7.50                      20-02-2001 
 * Note: Prior to Oct. 29, 2004, the reverse repo rate was known
as the repo rate. For further details, please see central bank's
website: (www.rbi.org.in)

 (Compiled by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)

