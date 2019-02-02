Rishi Kumar Shukla appointed new CBI chief

A man walks past Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters building in New Delhi, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The government on Saturday appointed Rishi Kumar Shukla as the new chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation, three weeks after his predecessor was ousted after he and his deputy accused each other of bribery and interfering in investigations.

Shukla was appointed director of the CBI, which fulfils a similar role to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, for a two-year term, the government said.

Shukla is a former director general of police in Madhya Pradesh, media reports said.

A panel led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month ousted Alok Verma as CBI chief, three months after he and his deputy had been suspended following a spat which embarrassed the CBI and led to accusations that the government had damaged the independence of the agency.

The CBI is investigating several high profile cases, including a $2 billion fraud at Punjab National Bank involving fugitive diamond billionaire Nirav Modi, loan defaults by liquor baron Vijay Mallya, and police firing on anti-Vedanta protesters in Tamil Nadu.