(Reuters) - The government on Monday appointed IDBI Bank Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Kumar Jain as a deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for three years.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) logo is pictured outside its head office in Mumbai January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Jain, who is also the managing director of the state-run lender, had previously led Indian Bank for a couple of years, Rajeev Kumar, secretary, Department of Financial Services at the Ministry of Finance, said in a tweet. reut.rs/2HinlXt