March 7, 2018 / 7:17 AM / in a day

Government expects additional dividend from RBI before March 31: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The government is expecting an additional dividend from the Reserve Bank of India before March 31, Secretary of Department of Economic Affairs Subhash Chandra Garg told reporters on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) head office in Mumbai, India, December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

There have been media reports that the central bank might pay an extra 100 billion rupees ($1.54 billion) as interim dividend to the government for the fiscal year ending March 2018, though Garg declined to give further details.

($1 = 64.9725 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

