October 31, 2018 / 7:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Finance ministry says RBI autonomy 'essential'

1 Min Read

A man checks his phone outside the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Finance ministry said on Wednesday the autonomy of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) was “essential”, in an attempt to dampen a spat between the government and the central bank.

“The autonomy of the central bank ... is an essential and accepted governance requirement,” the ministry said in a statement. “Governments in India have nurtured and respected this.”

The comments came after reports RBI governor Urjit Patel was on the verge of resigning over the breakdown in relations with the government.

Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Alasdair Pal; Editing by Krishna N. Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
