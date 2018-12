An attendant at a fuel station arranges Indian rupee notes in Kolkata, India, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Rupee forwards posted their biggest daily slump in more than five years on Monday, after Reserve Bank of India Governor, Urjit Patel, resigned for “personal reasons”.

The one-month contract was last quoted at 72.62 per dollar compared to a spot market rate of 71.35 percent dollar.